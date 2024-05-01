Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The airline is offering three deals from London Gatwick to destinations in Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Yiannis Manos Hotel Resort in Crete on a self-catering basis for £276 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on May 15.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Grand Aquarium in Dalaman on a self-catering basis for £289 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on May 9.

This week, easyJet holidays is offering unbeatable value across its vast range of package holidays in both beach and city settings, with 23kg of luggage per person included with all bookings made through the tour operator, and transfers included across beach breaks. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Avlida Hotel in Paphos on an all-inclusive basis for £535 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on May 13.

What’s more, the package holiday provider has extended its current ORANGESALE promotion, giving holidaymakers the chance to grab up to £200 off their next package holiday, extending the promo until 11pm on Thursday, May 2 – meaning customers can make even more savings on easyJet holidays’ deals of the week.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals across the airline’s unrivalled network from just £30.99, including:

London Gatwick to Milan, Ibiza, and Bologna from £36.99, to Keflavík from £40.17, and to Agadir from £46.99.