EasyJet holidays has a wide range of great value package holidays available to Europe’s most loved destinations from London Gatwick.

What’s more, customers can save £20 per person using code CITY20 on last minute city break packages, with travel dates available up until January 31, 2026.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Paxton Hotel and Spa in Paris on a room only basis for £174 per person including flights from London Gatwick on October 19, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Ramada Resort by Wyndham Side in Antalya on an all inclusive basis for £781 per person, including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on October 24, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Valentin Reina Paguera in Majorca on a bed and breakfast basis for £401 per person, including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on November 16, 2025.