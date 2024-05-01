London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' - including ideally located hotel for those looking to explore Rome

By Matt Pole
Published 1st May 2024, 17:59 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 11:41 BST
I went through Gatwick airport's next gen security scanning process and was astonished by how quick it was
EasyJet holidays has a wide range of great value packages available to Europe’s most loved destinations from London Gatwick.

For an Italian city break, the 3* Hotel Medici in Rome is ideally located for those looking to explore the Eternal City, with packages from £165 per person.

Most Popular

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).

Here are the latest deals of the week from easyJet. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Here are the latest deals of the week from easyJet. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at 5* Aska Lara in Antalya on an all inclusive basis for £450 per person, including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers, and flights from London Gatwick on November 25.

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at 3* Hotel Medici in Rome on a room only basis for £165 per person, including flights from London Gatwick on January 11, 2026.

Related topics:RomeEurope
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice