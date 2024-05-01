London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' - including ideally located hotel for those looking to explore Rome
For an Italian city break, the 3* Hotel Medici in Rome is ideally located for those looking to explore the Eternal City, with packages from £165 per person.
All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.
Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).
EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at 5* Aska Lara in Antalya on an all inclusive basis for £450 per person, including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers, and flights from London Gatwick on November 25.
EasyJet holidays offers three nights at 3* Hotel Medici in Rome on a room only basis for £165 per person, including flights from London Gatwick on January 11, 2026.