London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' – including last-minute escapes to beach and city break destinations

Holidaymakers can book last-minute escapes from London Gatwick with easyJet holidays across various beach and city break destinations this summer.

The Sani Festival returns to Halkidiki this summer. Taking place between the months of July and August, the festival showcases a vibrant mix of Greek and international artists, including Grace Jones, Gloria Gaynor and Nouvelle Vague.

Customers can enjoy the festival with five nights at the luxury 5* Sani Club, from £2,479 per person, including private transfers.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).

Pricing inclusive of latest promotion with up to £200 off all beach package holidays with code SAVEMORE and savings of £100 across all city breaks with code CITYSAVING across bookings made between now and 11:00pm on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Staycity Aparthotels Marseille Centre Vieux Port in Marseille on a room only basis for £252 per person including flights from London Gatwick on July 15, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Hotel Rum Budapest in Budapest on a room only basis for £248 per person including flights from London Gatwick on July 13, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers five nights at the 5* Sani Club in Halkidiki on a half-board basis for £2,479 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on August 17, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Cora Hotel & Spa in Halkidiki on a bed and breakfast basis for £1,063 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on July 17, 2025.