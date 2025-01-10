London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' - including last-minute getaways to the Balearic Islands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

EasyJet holidays is this week highlighting a range of last-minute sunshine getaways from London Gatwick to hotels dotted across the Balearic Islands, with holidaymakers able to save up to £400 off their next package holiday using code JANSALE.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those seeking a package holiday in other European hotspots are in luck too, as the code is valid across all beach and city package holidays provided by the tour operator.

This week, the airline is offering deals from London Gatwick to Majorca and Ibiza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 4* Iberostar Selection Santa Eulalia Ibiza provides the perfect environment to unwind and relax, capturing the spirit and style of the White Island through its striking interior and airy, open spaces.

Here are the latest deals of the week from easyJet. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

To make the most of the Big Orange Sale, customers can save up to £400 off on a minimum spend of £4,000 or more, £300 off when spending £3,000 or more, £150 off when spending £1,500 or more, £100 when spending £800 or more and savings of £50 when spending £500 or more, for holidays booked before 11pm on February 4, 2025 with travel dates available all the way up to October 2026.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* HYB Eurocalas in Majorca on an all inclusive basis for £466 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on April 29, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Iberostar Selection Santa Eulalia Ibiza in Ibiza on a half board basis for £695 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on May 7, 2025.

For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals from London Gatwick to destinations in France.

Passengers can fly from London Gatwick to Strasbourg from £20.99 and Grenoble from £23.99.

All fares valid until January 31, 2025.