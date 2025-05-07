London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' – including last-minute package holidays to various European destinations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EasyJet holidays has a vast range of last-minute city break package holidays from London Gatwick up for grabs, across various European city break destinations.

Experience the rich culture throughout Milan, or the sizzling sunshine of Seville from just £165 per person.

Just a 20-minute tram ride from Milan’s bustling city centre, holidaymakers can reside at the 4* Hotel Morfeo Milano for just £204 per person over three nights.

Stylishly decorated, city explorers can conclude a day of shopping with a hearty Italian meal via the on-site restaurant.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Hotel Morfeo Milano in Milan on a room only basis for £204 per person including flights from London Gatwick on June 16, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 5* Piraeus Theoxenia in Athens on a bed and breakfast basis for £271 per person including flights from London Gatwick on May 31, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Legado Oromana in Seville on a room only basis for £165 per person including flights from London Gatwick on June 10, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 5* Crowne Plaza Porto in Porto on a room only basis for £250 per person including flights from London Gatwick on May 31, 2025.

For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals from London Gatwick to destinations in the Netherlands, France, Germany, and Italy.

Passengers can fly from London Gatwick to Amsterdam from £31.99, Nantes from £33.99, Hamburg from £35.99, Milan from £36.99, Paris and Rimini from £38.99, Düsseldorf from £40.99.

All fares valid until May 27, 2025.