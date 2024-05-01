EasyJet holidays still has a wide range of great value last minute package holidays available from London Gatwick to some much-loved destinations

Holidaymakers can save up to £200 on bookings over £2,000 or £100 when spending £800 or more, using code SUMMER when booking a package holiday before 11pm on September 1, 2025 for holidays departing on or before October 31, 2025.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Jaz Crown Emperor – seven-night Nile cruise in Luxor on a full-board basis for £734 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on October 9, 2025.

For those looking for flights only from London Gatwick, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals, including to Amsterdam, Lyon, Montpellier, Mallorca and Marseille from £38.99, to Bastia from £39.89, to Paris and Rennes from £39.99, and to Kos from £35.99.