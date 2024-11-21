London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' – including seven-night cruise with 'majestic temples and ancient ruins'
The airline is also offering deals from London Gatwick to a destination in Turkey.
Eager Egyptologists can see the many wonders of Luxor whilst floating through the River Nile aboard the 5* Iberotel Crown Empress with seven-night stays available from £682 per person.
River cruisers can add majestic temples and ancient ruins to their holiday agenda thanks to easyJet holidays’ tours and experiences offering via Musement.
All easyJet holidays city break packages include flights and hotel, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.
Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005)
EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* LABRANDA Riviera Hotel & Spa in Malta on a bed and breakfast basis for £270 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on January 19, 2025.
EasyJet holidays offers seven nights aboard the 5* Iberotel Crown Empress - 7nt Nile Cruise in Luxor on a full board basis for £682 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on December 2, 2024.
EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Limak Limra Hotel and Resort in Antalya on an all inclusive basis for £444 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on February 15, 2025.
For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals from London Gatwick to destinations in Italy, Spain, France and Tunisia.
Passengers can fly from London Gatwick to Milan Bergamo, Fuerteventura and Grenoble from £17.99, Lanzarote from £20.99 and Djerba from £25.13.
Flights one way per person including taxes. Valid for travel until December 22, 2024.
