London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' – including stay at destination perfect for food lovers
Food lovers will find plenty of culinary variety at the 4* Grand Park Lara in Antalya, home to four restaurants and five bars.
This beachfront property also features a private stretch of sand, offering guests direct access to the Mediterranean coastline, with packages available from £816 per person, and the added convenience of a free kids’ place included within the cost.
All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.
Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).
EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Grand Park Lara in Antalya on an all-inclusive basis for £816 per person – plus a free kids’ place – including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on August 31, 2025.
For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals from London Gatwick from just £28.99, including to Majorca from £28.99, and Ibiza from £41.99.
These are valid for travel until July 31.
