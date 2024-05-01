Sun-seekers can grab last-minute savings from London Gatwick with easyJet holidays, using code BEACH75 to take £75 off package holidays when booked before 11pm on Tuesday, July 15.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food lovers will find plenty of culinary variety at the 4* Grand Park Lara in Antalya, home to four restaurants and five bars.

This beachfront property also features a private stretch of sand, offering guests direct access to the Mediterranean coastline, with packages available from £816 per person, and the added convenience of a free kids’ place included within the cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Here are the latest deals of the week from easyJet. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Grand Park Lara in Antalya on an all-inclusive basis for £816 per person – plus a free kids’ place – including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on August 31, 2025.

For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals from London Gatwick from just £28.99, including to Majorca from £28.99, and Ibiza from £41.99.

These are valid for travel until July 31.