EasyJet holidays is offering passengers the chance to explore the airline’s first sub-Saharan destination from London Gatwick during the Easter holiday period.

This week, the airline is offering deals from London Gatwick to Cape Verde, Egypt, Turkey and Cyprus.

Those eager to explore easyJet holidays’ first sub-Saharan destination should check out the 5* Melia Tortuga Beach Resort and Spa in Sal, which can be booked for £725 per person.

Relax on the island’s sun-soaked shores with a front-row view of the island’s breathtaking coral reefs, while the little ones explore the excitement that awaits via the on-site kids’ club.

Here are the latest deals of the week from easyJet. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Melia Tortuga Beach Resort and Spa in Sal on an all-inclusive basis for £725 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on April 23, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Stella Gardens Resort & Spa in Hurghada on an all-inclusive basis for £977 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on April 16, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Eftalia Marin in Antalya on an all-inclusive basis for £624 per person (includes a free child’s place) including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on April 18, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Akti Beach Hotel and Village Resort in Paphos on an all-inclusive basis for £582 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on April 16, 2025.

For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals from London Gatwick to destinations in France, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Croatia.

Passengers can fly from London Gatwick to to Nice from £29.99, Pisa from £33.99, Corfu, Faro, Ibiza, Malaga and Menorca from £35.99, Biarritz from £36.99, Kos from £38.99 and Dubrovnik from £47.99.

All fares valid until April 2, 2025.