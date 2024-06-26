Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grab a last-minute package holiday bargain, with easyJet holidays having just announced its SUMMERPROMO, giving holidaymakers up to £200 off their next beach or city escape.

The airline is offering one deal from London Gatwick to a destinations in Italy and Portugal.

Across the tour operator’s city break offering, customers will find comfort and convenience at the 3* Yes Hotel Boutique Rome – just a short walk from the main train station, holidaymakers eager to see Italy’s iconic sights are thrown right into the thick of it, with the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps all within easy reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

These are the latest easyJet deals of the week. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005)

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Yes Hotel Boutique Rome in Rome on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £367 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on July 28, 2024.