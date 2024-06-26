London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' – including stays at Southern European destinations
Across the tour operator’s city break offering, customers will find comfort and convenience at the 3* Yes Hotel Boutique Rome – just a short walk from the main train station, holidaymakers eager to see Italy’s iconic sights are thrown right into the thick of it, with the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps all within easy reach.
All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.
Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005)
EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Yes Hotel Boutique Rome in Rome on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £367 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on July 28, 2024.
EasyJet holidays also offers seven nights at the 4* Edificio Albufeira in the Algarve on a Self Catering basis for £485 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on August 31, 2024.
