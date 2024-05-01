London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' - including summer getaways to Portugal
Holidaymakers can save up to £200 off bookings over £2,000 or £100 off when spending £800 or more, using code SUMMER on package holidays departing on or before October 31, 2025. What’s more, free kids’ places are also widely available.
Portugal getaways are renowned for year-round sunshine, delicious cuisine and long, sandy beaches with easyJet holidays offering a variety of board basis to suit all budgets to a range of its 4* and 5* handpicked hotels.
All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.
Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).
EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 2* Mirachoro Praia da Rocha in Faro on a self-catering basis for £417 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on September 30, 2025.
EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Albufeira Sol in Faro on an all-inclusive basis for £915* per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on August 28, 2025.
