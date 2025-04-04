London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' – including the perfect resort for sun seekers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EasyJet holidays is offering a range of last minute city and beach breaks from London Gatwick, starting from just £265 per person with flights also available via easyJet’s unrivalled network from just £29.99.

This week, the airline is offering deals from London Gatwick to Turkey and Italy.

For families looking to enjoy the Easter holidays, the 5* Paloma Sencia in Antalya is equipped with an aqua park, playground and game room to keep little ones happy, as well as five a la carte restaurants to choose from.

What’s more, sun seekers can expect highs of 25 degrees in Turkey during the spring.

Here are the latest deals of the week from easyJet. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

The 4* Ragnelli in Rome has great transport links, making it perfect to explore the capital.

Once back at the hotel, guests can take in the stunning skyline at the rooftop terrace after a day of sightseeing.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).

EasyJet holidays offers offers seven nights at 5* Paloma Sencia in Antalya on an all-inclusive basis for £825 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on May 2, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at 4* Raganelli in Rome on a bed and breakfast basis for £265 per person including flights from London Gatwick on May 13, 2025.

For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals from London Gatwick to destinations in Spain, France, Greece and Portugal.

Passengers can fly from London Gatwick to Barcelona, Malaga and Nice from £29.99, Paris from £32.99 and Corfu and Faro from £35.99.

All fares valid until May 3, 2025.