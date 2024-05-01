London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' – with customers offered £75 off all beach holidays when spending £700 or more

EasyJet holidays is offering customers £75 off all beach holidays when spending £700 or more by simply using the code BEACH75 when booking before 11pm on Tuesday, July 15.

What’s more, city explorers can also save £20 per person on city escapes by using code CITY20 when booking before 11pm on Sunday, July 27.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).

Prices inclusive of beach and city break promo:

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* HM Mar Blau in Mallorca on a room only basis for £224 per person including flights from London Gatwick on July 17.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* AP Cabanas Beach and Nature in Corfu on an all-inclusive basis for £910 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on July 25.

For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals from London Gatwick from just £36.99, including: to Ibiza from £36.99, to Palma from £49.99, and to Brest from £48.99.

These are valid for travel between July 1 and July 23.