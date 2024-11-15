Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Europe’s leading airline easyJet is to launch a new route from London Gatwick to a hugely popular Italian coastal resort for the 2025 summer season.

The new route to Rimini will start on April 16, 2025, just in time for the Easter getaway, and operate weekly every Wednesday and Sunday throughout the year, providing holidaymakers from the south with another great new leisure destination.

Situated on the Adriatic coast and boasting its famous 10-mile stretch of sand, the booming beach resort of Rimini has long attracted sun lovers looking to relax and bask in the sun and enjoy its lively nightlife.

From the beach sprinkled with sun loungers to its compact Renaissance city centre, Rimini has long attracted Italian vacationers and was a favourite of famed filmmaker Frederico Fellini.

Now it looks set to be a popular choice for holidaymakers from the South and South East, eager for a break in the sun and excited to explore Italy’s amazing cuisine, great culture and nearby picturesque towns and villages.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: “Rimini from Gatwick is a route we have long wanted to launch, so its fantastic that holidaymakers from the south and southeast will now be able to escape for a beach break on the Adriatic.

This brilliant new beach destination provides UK customers with even more choice for a leisure break, as well as offering a range of great value easyJet holidays. We look forward to welcoming them onboard."

Seats are now on sale on easyJet.com and via the mobile app:

From April 16, 2025, flights from London Gatwick to Rimini will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays with fares now available from £42.99.

To discover more about easyJet’s network and to book, visit easyJet.com.