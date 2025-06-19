London Gatwick expands summer getaway options with new beach and city-break routes

London Gatwick is expanding its network with eight new short-haul routes ahead of the summer holidays, making it easier than ever for passengers to enjoy range of beach and city-break destinations across Europe.

Between April and June 2025, new short-haul services launching include:

Ålesund, Norway – Scenic coastal city surrounded by stunning fjords, mountains and islands, known for its Art Nouveau architecture

Brest, France – Known for its rich maritime heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and historical landmarks

Rimini, Italy – Popular seaside city on the Adriatic coast, offering sandy beaches and ancient Roman landmarks

Salerno, Italy – Gateway to the Amalfi Coast, offering breathtaking landscapes and charming villages

Billund, Denmark – Home of LEGO and the original Legoland, perfect for family fun

Antalya, Turkey - Popular Mediterranean resort considered as the ‘Jewel of the Turkish Riviera’

Warsaw, Poland – Vibrant capital with cultural attractions including a renowned history museum and a UNESCO-listed Old Town

Wrocław, Poland – Often referred to as the ‘Venice of Poland’ due to its picturesque bridges and Gothic architecture

These additions contribute to a network of 221 destinations, including 52 long-haul, 159 short-haul and 10 domestic routes, giving a wide choice of travel options for both business and leisure passengers flying from London Gatwick.

Passengers have a choice of 221 destinations from 57 airlines at London Gatwick this summer. Picture contributed

New long-haul carriers include Uganda Airlines, which started in May, with Kenya Airways and Mavi Gok Airlines set to begin new services later this summer.

Stephanie Wear, VP of aviation development, London Gatwick said: “It’s great to welcome such a vibrant mix of new destinations and airline partners to our growing network ahead of the holidays.

“With more options and improved connectivity, we’re making it even easier for our passengers to get where they want to go this summer.”