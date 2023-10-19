London Gatwick grows food and beverage offer as airport announces newest openings

London Gatwick is set to welcome its first Black Sheep Coffee and Krispy Kreme stores before Christmas, with new outlets opening across the airport’s North and South Terminals.

In line with the airport’s new vision – To be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey – the new stores will provide passengers with more choice and scope to personalise their experience, when it comes to relaxing with a coffee, cold drink, or light bite before their flight. The openings supplement a host of other recent new food and beverage outlets across London Gatwick’s terminals this year.

Menu items at Black Sheep Coffee – located landside in the South Terminal and airside in the North Terminal - will include a range of hot drinks, smoothies, shakes, toasted sandwiches, pastries, Norwegian waffles and the brand’s signature turmeric latte.

Krispy Kreme, opening airside in the North Terminal, will offer doughnuts, shakes, coffee and a range of soft drinks.

Black Sheep Coffee and Krispy Kreme will be opening stores at London Gatwick before Christmas. Picture contributed

Alongside these new openings Giraffe World Kitchen, which can be found before security in London Gatwick’s South Terminal, will be expanding to provide nearly 60 extra covers, across 119 additional square metres, including a brand-new bar area. Operated by The Restaurant Group (TRG), the expanded site will provide a new-look menu, including breakfast, brunch, main meals and kids’ options.

Rachel Bulford, retail director, London Gatwick said: "We've already welcomed several new, big-name brands to London Gatwick this year and the addition of Black Sheep Coffee and Krispy Kreme is fantastic news, as we strive to offer all our passengers an exciting, diverse range of options before they fly.

“Black Sheep Coffee is a well-known brand, particularly across London and the South East, while Krispy Kreme is a globally recognised name – both will add an exciting element to our food and beverage offer. The expansion and revamp of Giraffe World Kitchen is also great news for passengers, who will be able to enjoy the new-look menu from December.”

Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet, co-founders, Black Sheep Coffee said: “We are so excited to be opening our first Black Sheep Coffee in London Gatwick. It is an opportunity for travellers to fuel their journey from the beginning with our 100% specialty grade coffee.

“With London Gatwick being the second busiest airport in the UK, we are looking forward to attracting a wide range of customers from all over the world and having them experience Black Sheep Coffee.”

Matt Reeve, head of retail, Krispy Kreme said: “Our newest Krispy Kreme shop at London Gatwick will allow passengers to enjoy not only our iconic melt-in-your-mouth Original Glazed doughnuts made fresh each day, but also barista coffee and awesome shakes – we can’t wait to share the joy with passengers from November!”

Jonathan Knight, CEO, TRG Concessions Ltd said: “TRG Concessions are delighted to announce the grand opening of the brand-new Giraffe World Kitchen at London Gatwick. This brighter, bigger, and better space is the result of the strong collaboration between TRG Concessions, Boparan Restaurant Group, and our partners at London Gatwick.

“The updated restaurant will cater perfectly to the needs of passengers at London Gatwick. Guests can enjoy a spacious new bar area for relaxing before flights, additional restaurant seating and a stunning new menu. We can't wait for guests to experience the contemporary new design that pays homage to Giraffe's legacy as a traveller’s destination of choice for delicious global comfort food.”