London Gatwick inaugural Innovation Summit focuses on opportunities for local businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local and regional businesses joined universities, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Innovate UK, Chambers of Commerce and global companies at London Gatwick’s inaugural Innovation Summit yesterday (September 26).

The Future Airports event was hosted at London Gatwick’s STEM Centre, with representatives from more than 50 organisations hearing from American technology company Nvidia’s Head of Smart Cities and Spaces, David Gregory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick’s head of innovation, Abhi Chacko, spoke about the airport’s innovation approach and collaboration with airlines and technology partners to drive new ideas, along with industry professionals from the likes of VINCI, easyJet and IAG.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses across the region learnt about future opportunities for working with London Gatwick as the airport looks for innovative ways to create a more seamless passenger experience and other opportunities within the aviation industry.

London Gatwick’s head of innovation, Abhi Chacko, spoke about the airport’s innovation approach and collaboration with airlines and technology partners to drive new ideas, along with industry professionals from the likes of VINCI, easyJet and IAG. Picture contributed

Abhi Chacko, head of innovation, London Gatwick said: “The Innovation Summit proved a fantastic opportunity for London Gatwick to collaborate with airlines and other partners across the industry, sharing progress and exploring new ideas to shape the future of aviation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a strong reputation in the industry for our innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency and enhance passenger experience.

“We were delighted to welcome such a broad range of organisations to the airport, including a number of businesses from across Sussex, Surrey, Kent and London, and look forward to developing relationships to continue working together.”

Chris Hurley, director of Brighton-based company Airware, said: “It was great to be at the first London Gatwick Innovation Summit and learn more about the different transformational solutions that are being developed and tested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“London Gatwick has been an integral innovation partner and has enabled Airware to demonstrate the capabilities of our next generation of mobile passenger processing technologies to airports, airlines, ground handlers and other industry stakeholders from across the globe.

“With support from the innovation team, we have launched the solution in a live environment and continue to prove that new innovations start at Gatwick.”

London Gatwick – a VINCI Airports Innovation Centre of Excellence - is working on a range of pioneering projects, including app-driven passenger processing, autonomous vehicles, real-time airfield monitoring, and Smart Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If successful, the latter – an ambitious, first-of-its-kind trial in partnership with easyJet – will enable a controller to manage the aircraft turn from a control room, helping reduce flight delays and improving the passenger experience.