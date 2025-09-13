Norwegian has released tickets for its summer 2026 programme from London Gatwick, offering travellers direct year-round flights to Nordic capitals and key cities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schedule, covering the period from March to October 2026, is now available for booking.

The Nordic countries remain a popular destination for British travellers, known for their stunning natural landscapes and outdoor activities such as hiking, kayaking, sailing, climbing, and skiing – both on-piste and off-piste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magnus Thome Maursund, chief commercial officer at Norwegian, said: “In our summer 2026 schedule, we’ve increased capacity and expanded our offering to the Nordic region, giving both leisure and business travellers even more choice.”

Norwegian has released tickets for its summer 2026 programme at London Gatwick, offering travellers direct year-round flights to Nordic capitals and key cities. Picture by Nicolas Herrbach/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Passengers travelling with Norwegian can fly directly to 10 Scandinavian cities from London Gatwick.

Destinations include Ålesund, Bergen, Oslo, Stavanger and Trondheim in Norway; Billund and Copenhagen in Denmark; Gothenburg and Stockholm in Sweden; and Helsinki in Finland.

The full summer 2026 schedule includes routes across Norwegian’s core markets, with approximately 90 aircraft in operation – many of which are the new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX 8.

These modern aircraft offer a more comfortable travel experience while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.