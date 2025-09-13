London Gatwick: Norwegian launches 2026 summer schedule with direct year-round flights to Nordic capitals and key cities
The schedule, covering the period from March to October 2026, is now available for booking.
The Nordic countries remain a popular destination for British travellers, known for their stunning natural landscapes and outdoor activities such as hiking, kayaking, sailing, climbing, and skiing – both on-piste and off-piste.
Magnus Thome Maursund, chief commercial officer at Norwegian, said: “In our summer 2026 schedule, we’ve increased capacity and expanded our offering to the Nordic region, giving both leisure and business travellers even more choice.”
Passengers travelling with Norwegian can fly directly to 10 Scandinavian cities from London Gatwick.
Destinations include Ålesund, Bergen, Oslo, Stavanger and Trondheim in Norway; Billund and Copenhagen in Denmark; Gothenburg and Stockholm in Sweden; and Helsinki in Finland.
The full summer 2026 schedule includes routes across Norwegian’s core markets, with approximately 90 aircraft in operation – many of which are the new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX 8.
These modern aircraft offer a more comfortable travel experience while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.