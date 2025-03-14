Norwegian have announced a new route between London Gatwick and Western Denmark – with children from the UK flying to the area offered free entry to a nearby Legoland resort.

Norwegian is expanding its presence at Billund Airport with the launch of a brand-new year-round route to London Gatwick, starting on June 30.

This new connection will make it even easier for British travellers to explore Western Denmark, known for its stunning landscapes, vibrant cities, and world-famous attractions, including Legoland® Billund Resort.

To celebrate the new route, Legoland® Billund is offering free entry for children from the UK flying to Billund with Norwegian.

This makes it even more appealing for British families looking for an unforgettable getaway.

Sara Neergaard, director of communications and public affairs at Norwegian Denmark, said: “Norwegian and Billund Airport have had a strong partnership for many years, and we see great potential for growth in this region.

“With Ryanair’s recent exit, we now have a unique opportunity to strengthen our presence in Billund and Western Denmark.

“The new route to London Gatwick is just the first step, and we are continuously evaluating opportunities to expand our offerings from Billund.”

Billund is much more than just an airport – it’s a gateway to one of Denmark’s most exciting regions.

The town is home to Legoland®, which attracts families from all over the world, as well as LEGO® House, the ultimate experience for LEGO® fans of all ages.

Beyond that, visitors can explore Denmark’s beautiful west coast, charming small towns, and a range of cultural and outdoor experiences.

Jan Hessellund, CEO of Billund Airport, said: “This is fantastic news – not just for Western Denmark but also for the many British travellers visiting us each year.

“With Norwegian’s new direct flights, it’s now easier than ever for UK families and business travellers to reach Billund.

“We value Norwegian’s commitment to strengthening international connectivity to our region.”

London has long been the most popular city-break destination for Danish travellers, but the route is also crucial for business travel in both directions.

Western Denmark is home to many large international companies, making a stable and competitive connection between Billund and the UK capital highly valuable.

Jennifer Newman, airlines relations manager at London Gatwick, said: “We are delighted to welcome Norwegian’s new direct year-round service connecting London Gatwick with Billund.

“This route provides essential connectivity for both business and leisure travellers, further strengthening Gatwick’s extensive European and long-haul network.”

The new year-round route from Billund to London Gatwick includes six weekly departures during the summer peak season.

Tickets are available now, and families flying from the UK can take advantage of LEGOLAND® Billund’s special offer of free entry for children, along with a full paying adult, for the entire 2025 season.

Terms and conditions apply.