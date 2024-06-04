Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The public and stakeholders have one week left to respond to London Gatwick’s public consultation on a further potential change to its Northern Runway plans.

This is the second notification of a proposed change to the airport’s growth plans. The airport’s proposals include:

Providing an option to build an on-airport wastewater treatment works facility, located within the area of the existing Self-Park North Terminal Car Park.

This bespoke facility would allow the airport to deal with all wastewater flows from the whole airport onsite, in the unlikely event that these could not be dealt with by Thames Water.

The facilities would be enclosed with roofs to prevent odours escaping.

Full details of the proposed change – including how to respond to the consultation - are available on London Gatwick’s Northern Runway webpage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public and stakeholders have one week left to respond to London Gatwick’s public consultation on a further potential change to its Northern Runway plans. Picture contributed

The consultation will close at 11.59 on June 11, 2024, and is an opportunity for the public, landowners and other stakeholders to give their views on the airport’s proposed change to its development consent order (DCO).

These views will be taken into account before the airport submits a request to amend its DCO application to the Planning Inspectorate. It will be for the planning inspectorate to decide if the changes can be made to the application and included in the examination.

London Gatwick’s application to bring its Northern Runway into routine use, alongside its Main Runway, was accepted for examination by the Planning Inspectorate on August 3, 2023.

The examination started at the end of February 2024 and is due to finish on August 27, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airport refined its proposal and consulted in December 2023 on three discrete changes to reduce its environmental impact even further, while also providing additional design flexibility.

The airport’s Northern Runway plan would create around 14,000 new jobs and inject £1 billion into the region’s economy every year.

Tim Norwood, chief planning officer, London Gatwick, said: “Feedback from the public and stakeholders helped shape and influence our Northern Runway plans following previous consultations.