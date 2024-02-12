Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in its 47th year, London Gatwick’s apprenticeship programme has seen more than 300 people graduate since 1977. Applications are now open this year for four engineering apprenticeship roles, starting in August.

Applications are open until March 4.

The four-year programme includes a year at East Surrey College in Redhill, where the apprentices will study practical and theory-based subjects, working towards a BTEC level three. They will continue their studies with practical days at the airport in years two to four, with day release back to college to further enhance their skills.

The programme gives aspiring engineers the opportunity to earn while they learn. Apprentices will gain hands-on experience of various engineering sectors across the airport, including airfield, baggage, Specialist Systems, shuttles, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), among others.

Successful completion of the apprenticeship will lead to becoming a fully-qualified engineering technician, with industry-standard recognised qualifications.

Gatwick currently has 17 engineering apprentices across four cohorts, taking on an equal split of male and female engineering candidates for the first time in 2021. The airport’s successful apprenticeship programme was recognised with second place in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers in the Rate My Apprenticeship Awards in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. Gatwick was also placed as one of the leading apprenticeship providers in the UK last year.

Dave White, apprentice development lead, London Gatwick said: “We are delighted to open applications for our highly-acclaimed engineering apprenticeship programme for 2024.

“London Gatwick is an exciting and unique place for any young, aspiring engineer to learn and develop their skills, and the programme has proved hugely successful over several decades. A number of former apprentices – myself included – continue to enjoy wonderful careers at Gatwick. As part of our apprenticeship programme, recruits will gain a full insight into exactly what it takes to run the world's busiest single runway airport.

“We are proud of our ongoing work, not only with apprentices, but across a range of education, engagement and employment initiatives, supporting local people and future generations.”

Finley Toner, engineering apprentice, London Gatwick said: “This apprenticeship has been amazing. At first, I was introduced to the others who were accepted onto the apprenticeship who are now some of my closest friends. I was then given tours around each department meeting some of the technicians on the job and was also shown around the college where I have spent my first year on the apprenticeship. And this was all just in the first week!”

The apprenticeship programme is one of several ways London Gatwick works to engage and inspire young engineers, with other projects including Learn Live initiatives in local schools, and a range of events hosted in the recently-opened, on-site STEM Centre.

More information can be found at gatwickairport.com/apprentices.

London Gatwick’s engineering apprenticeship programme contributes to the airport’s ‘Employment, Skills, and Business Strategy’, promoting job opportunities and encouraging workforce skills development across the region.