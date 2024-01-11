London Gatwick 'proud' to partner with Sussex and Surrey Institute of Technology

London Gatwick has partnered with the Sussex and Surrey Institute of Technology (IoT), a collaboration between businesses and education providers to deliver technical skills and qualifications required in the region.

By partnering with the Sussex and Surrey Institute of Technology, which launched earlier this academic year (2023-24), students will gain first-hand airport experience, network with professionals and learn about the latest technical developments across London Gatwick. London Gatwick has helped shape the curriculum to ensure the courses are relevant and responsive to the needs of the local economy. Specialist staff at the airport will also host masterclass sessions for students and hold mock interview sessions and feedback.

The Institute of Technology differs from colleges and universities by bringing together businesses with a group of education providers in a collaborative partnership to support the technical skills requirements of the area they serve. The aim is to create a diverse and skilled pipeline of local talent which is critical to the local community and London Gatwick’s future growth.

London Gatwick’s Cyber Security Apprentice, Malaika Khan, is also studying through the Institute of Technology. She said: “My experience at London Gatwick as a Cyber Security Apprentice has been nothing short of extraordinary. I have gained a deeper understanding of cyber security and developed a stronger passion for this dynamic field thanks to the incredible support of my team members and plenty of hands-on experience.

“London Gatwick and the Institute of Technology has provided me with invaluable guidance and an environment of collaboration that is helping me to shape into an enthusiastic cyber professional. I'm grateful for this opportunity and excited for the continued growth ahead!”

As part of London Gatwick’s sustainability policy, Decade of Change, the airport has committed to dedicating time to support local workforce skills initiatives. As a result, Gatwick has been involved in the design and delivery of training, with a focus on IT and cyber security.

Nick Batchelor, Director of Information Technology, London Gatwick said: “We are delighted to be an industry partner of the Sussex and Surrey Institute of Technology, an exciting institution for the region, its learners and employers.

“As a major employer in the region, London Gatwick is committed to supporting local and regional workforce skills partnerships and initiatives. We recognise the value of investing in higher level technical skills to meet employer needs and to support future sustainable growth.”

Paul Rolfe, Director of the Sussex and Surrey Institute of Technology, said: "The new Sussex and Surrey IoT is an exciting and innovative place to learn and study. It will enable businesses to get the skills and talent they need to thrive, while supporting individuals to either launch or develop their careers. Our focus is to provide flexible and affordable higher-level education and training in engineering and manufacturing, digital technologies, construction, planning and the built environment and sustainable technologies.

“We are delighted to be working with some of the world's leading companies, including London Gatwick, to provide students with unparalleled opportunities to gain industry experience, network with professionals, and learn about the latest developments in their field."