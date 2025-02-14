London Gatwick's growth plans pivotal in supporting Government's ambitious tourism targets

London Gatwick is set to play a pivotal role in helping the Government achieve its bold target of welcoming 50 million international visitors per year to the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport is awaiting a decision from the Government on its proposal to bring its existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway.

The project represents a £2.2 billion shovel-ready, privately financed investment which could be operational by the turn of the decade, and would enable London Gatwick to further support inbound tourism beyond 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick’s plans align with the Government's vision for the tourism sector, announced by Tourism Minister Sir Chris Bryant at the Tourism Alliance Conference in November.

Gatwick is awaiting a decision from the Government on its proposal to bring its existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway. Picture contributed

Sir Chris further emphasised the importance of collaboration between the Government and the tourism industry to achieve the 50 million target.

UKinbound is the UK’s only trade association dedicated to inbound tourism, and represent more than 400 businesses across the sector.

Joss Croft OBE, CEO, UKinbound said: “Inbound tourism to the UK was worth £32bn to our economy in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“London Gatwick plays a vital role in this industry, delivering many of these visitors to the UK, and drives significant revenue into the whole of the country.

“Growth of the airport will result in better ability for potential customers to visit and with expanded capacity comes the potential for new routes, including from high-value markets such as North America, Asia and the Middle East.”

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, London Gatwick said: “If the Government is to reach its target it is vital we offer more choice to passengers to enter the UK.

“London Gatwick can play a crucial role in shaping the UK's tourism landscape, supporting the Government’s vision and fostering economic growth and job creation across the whole region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick’s future growth plans, including the Northern Runway, which could be operational by the turn of the decade, are forecast to boost the number of international visitors arriving via the airport.

Research from Oxford Economics shows the number of international visitors through Gatwick will incrementally grow from 5.6m out of 46.6m total passengers in 2019, to 9m by 2038, a 61% increase, contributing to the Government’s 2030 target.

This includes an increase of 1.6m visitors compared to a scenario without the Northern Runway, underlining the critical importance of the project in supporting the Government's ambitious goals.

The increase in international visitors is also anticipated to support the generation of £8.74bn of Gross Value Added (GVA) from London Gatwick to the UK alone through increased spending by 2038.

This figure represents nearly £2bn more than what would be achieved without the development.