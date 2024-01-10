Long-standing Lancing pharmacist to be presented with prestigious British Citizen Award

A long-standing Lancing pharmacist has been recognised with the prestigious British Citizen Award for his 'extraordinary endeavours', providing not only an excellent pharmacy but a listening ear and genuine community care.

The award will be presented to Shabbir Jafferali, owner of Wilmshurst Pharmacy, in Crabtree Lane, at the Palace of Westminster on Thursday, January 18.

The honour recognises the personal attention and care he gives to his customers, influencing his whole team to behave with respect, courtesy and kindness.

During the Covid 19 pandemic, Shabbir and his team worked from dawn to dusk, seven days a week, to make sure everyone received their prescriptions.

Shabbir Jafferali, owner of Wilmshurst Pharmacy, will be presented with the prestigious British Citizen Award at the Palace of Westminster

More recently, after discovering a recently-bereaved person's blood pressure had suddenly became dangerously high, Shabbir attended the pharmacy all over a weekend to take blood pressure readings and to provide advice and support.

When another customer broke down in the pharmacy, Shabbir took time and patience to help them to recover, providing not only advice but genuine support and true kindness.

He is one of 28 remarkable people to be recognised by the Cabinet Office for the 2024 new year and receive one of The People's Honours in recognition of their extraordinary endeavours as true community heroes.

Shabbir has been a community pharmacist for more than 40 years. He not only provides healthcare, he takes a genuine interest in the health and wellbeing of everyone.

His nomination highlighted the way he takes the time to get to know the names and ailments of all those who use his pharmacy, as well as their personal circumstances, treating everyone with sensitivity and care.

Shabbir will be presented with the British Citizen Award for Services to Community, receiving the coveted BCA Medal of Honour.

The British Citizen Award, in partnership with One Stop, is now in its 10th year and recognises exceptional people who positively impact their communities throughout the country.

Organisers said with local GPs under intense pressure, having the reassurance and healthcare provided by Shabbir meant more health needs were being met and people felt listened to.

"For over 40 years, Shabbir’s impact has been not only his professional services relating to healthcare, but genuine concern for the emotional wellbeing of his fellow community members, making time for everyone, providing not just an excellent pharmacy, but a listening ear and genuine community care."

The medal presentation will be hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright and attended by BCA patrons Dame Mary Perkins, founder of Specsavers, and the Rt Hon Lord Dholakia.

Stephanie Wood, director at BCA partner One Stop, said: "This year’s medallists have reminded us of how many amazing people are supporting our communities, especially during such a challenging time.

"At One Stop, we serve many communities across the country, and we know how important voluntary work is to support those in need. We're proud to be partnering with the BCA again and to play a small part in helping each medallist to be recognised. Our congratulations go to all honourees.”