A long-standing restaurant, bar and cinema complex in St Leonards has gone into liquidation.

The Sussex Exchange, on Queensway, opened almost 12 years ago.

Sea Change Sussex, which is the company’s landlord, said the business was hard hit by the pandemic.

A Sea Change spokesperson said: “The operator of the Sussex Exchange restaurant and cinema, of which Sea Change Sussex is the landlord, has unfortunately gone into liquidation.

The Sussex Exchange. Picture: Google

“The operator found its trade was hit hard by the pandemic and Sea Change Sussex has, since then, been working with its management team to try to help it recover from that, agreeing a repayment plan for unpaid rent and allowing it to seek a buyer for the business.

“But the operator has been unable to get the business back on track or find a buyer, so its director has declared it to be insolvent. The business is now in the hands of the liquidators.

“We’re in touch with them and considering the best options for the future of the facility, which remains a striking, prestigious, eco-friendly building in a beautiful countryside setting."

The Sussex Exchange opened in August 2012 as a conference centre.

The building was officially opened in November that year by Eric Pickles, the then Secretary of State for Local Government.