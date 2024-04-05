Longevity speaks volumes! Eastbourne estate agent celebrates 60 years in business
Here in Eastbourne, what is now the town’s longest established independently owned estate agency opened for business. It was founded by Michael Leaper and Roland Stanbrook and has sold more than ten thousand properties since then.
Among the homes sold in their first year was a property in Pashley Road Road for a price of £7,500. Sixty years on, the firm has sold a house in the same road for £1,000,000, which would suggest that, even allowing for inflation, residential property has been a very good investment.
In 2001, the agency undertook considerable expansion and moved across the road to much larger premises at 5 Gildredge Road and in 2006 opened an additional office at 28 Meads Street to provide a dedicated service to the residents of Meads, East Dean and Friston.
During this period the company made a substantial investment in new technology and, recognising the increasing importance of the internet, created an innovative and easily navigable website where buyers are able to download full details of properties that interest them. This is directly linked to major property portals including Righmove, Primelocation, On The Market and Zoopla – providing access to thousands of potential buyers worldwide. In more recent years, they embraced social media, acknowledging a very valuable marketing tool and have a substantial following on Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly twitter).
Together with an experienced team, the firm’s managing director, Andrew Leaper is conscious that their continuing success is entirely dependent on the high level of service provided and the team’s in-depth knowledge of the local property market.
As Andrew says: “Leaper Stanbrook encompass traditional estate agency values with a thoroughly modern approach enabling us to provide a wholly personal tailored service for the benefit of each individual client.”
Andrew believes the expansion of Eastbourne will continue to provide an important contribution to the agency’s success. With its improved facilities and thriving business community, Eastbourne has infinite potential.
“In short, it is a very desirable place to live. As it is such a local firm, Leaper Stanbrook will keep evolving for as long as Eastbourne does.”
Whilst the housing market has experienced challenging times recently, Andrew is optimistic about the year ahead having seen a very positive start to 2024.