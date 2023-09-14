Lookers and MG Motor UK agree strategic partnership to drive new EV growth in Brighton
Lookers Group has agreed a major partnership with one of the UK’s fastest-growing car brands, MG, bringing the iconic British heritage marque to two new sites in England as part of its accelerated growth strategy.
In its newest dealership expansion, Lookers Group, one of the UK’s leading automotive and service groups, announced it has agreed terms to acquire independent dealership Brighton MG for an undisclosed sum.
It also confirmed that it would launch the MG car brand in Worcester early in 2024.
Brighton MG is located in Southwick on Old Shoreham Road in West Sussex and combines high-quality service and experience.
All 14 staff at the site will transfer to Lookers.Lookers said the new partnership with MG Motor UK – a first for the company – would help drive new EV sales growth with one of Britain’s best-loved and fastest-selling brands.
Duncan McPhee, Lookers’ Chief Operating Officer, said:
“With 100 years of experience, MG has proven its mettle and global success through outstanding innovation, technology and design and is now leading the way for a new era of all-electric driving with an exciting and growing suite of award-winning vehicles.
At Lookers, we are committed to being the UK’s number one choice for EV sales, advice and aftercare support and we’re delighted to represent MG in Brighton and Worcester.”
Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director, MG Motor UK, said:
“We are delighted to partner with Lookers in two strategic locations. We are certain that Lookers’ professionalism matched with our fantastic product range will be a great success. There are some exciting product launches ahead for the MG brand so Lookers join us at just the right time.”
Lookers has been charging ahead in its bid to be the UK leader in EV driving in recent years.
Earlier this year, it partnered with clean energy brand Egg to provide and install electric vehicle charging infrastructure across its dealership network.
It has also announced an innovative tie-up with EV charging locator and mapping specialist Zap-Map, helping more customers find the locations of thousands of electric charging points nearest to them, and with electric vehicle and home-charging comparison site Rightcharge as part of its drive to help customers transition away from petrol and diesel.
Founded in Manchester in 1908, Lookers, one of the UK’s leading automotive and aftersales service groups, represents more than 30 leading car manufacturers in over 150 dealerships, employing 6,500 people across the UK and Ireland.