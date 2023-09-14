Lookers and MG Motor UK agree strategic partnership to drive new EV growth in Brighton

Lookers to acquire Brighton MG dealership and launch the fast-growing car brand in Worcester in latest investment

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lookers Group has agreed a major partnership with one of the UK’s fastest-growing car brands, MG, bringing the iconic British heritage marque to two new sites in England as part of its accelerated growth strategy.

In its newest dealership expansion, Lookers Group, one of the UK’s leading automotive and service groups, announced it has agreed terms to acquire independent dealership Brighton MG for an undisclosed sum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also confirmed that it would launch the MG car brand in Worcester early in 2024.

Lookers confirms major tie-up with MG Motor Group UK in Brighton and Worcester

Brighton MG is located in Southwick on Old Shoreham Road in West Sussex and combines high-quality service and experience.

All 14 staff at the site will transfer to Lookers.Lookers said the new partnership with MG Motor UK – a first for the company – would help drive new EV sales growth with one of Britain’s best-loved and fastest-selling brands.

Duncan McPhee, Lookers’ Chief Operating Officer, said:

“With 100 years of experience, MG has proven its mettle and global success through outstanding innovation, technology and design and is now leading the way for a new era of all-electric driving with an exciting and growing suite of award-winning vehicles.

The partnership is designed to power a new era of EV growth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Lookers, we are committed to being the UK’s number one choice for EV sales, advice and aftercare support and we’re delighted to represent MG in Brighton and Worcester.”

Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director, MG Motor UK, said:

“We are delighted to partner with Lookers in two strategic locations. We are certain that Lookers’ professionalism matched with our fantastic product range will be a great success. There are some exciting product launches ahead for the MG brand so Lookers join us at just the right time.”

Lookers has been charging ahead in its bid to be the UK leader in EV driving in recent years.

The partnership is designed to power a new era of EV growth

Earlier this year, it partnered with clean energy brand Egg to provide and install electric vehicle charging infrastructure across its dealership network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also announced an innovative tie-up with EV charging locator and mapping specialist Zap-Map, helping more customers find the locations of thousands of electric charging points nearest to them, and with electric vehicle and home-charging comparison site Rightcharge as part of its drive to help customers transition away from petrol and diesel.