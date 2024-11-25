Lots for Christmas in Rye

By Ron Wain
Published 25th Nov 2024
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 14:20 BST

A former café and care facility in Rye is to be auctioned in the run up to Christmas with a guide price of £600,000-plus.

Mariners at 15 High Street is among 148 lots listed across southern England by Clive Emson Auctioneers in the firm’s December auction, including three in the town.

The freehold commercial property has 12 bedrooms and a rear garden.

Chris Milne, auction appraiser, said: “Previously run as a café and care facility, the property is now vacant and may have the potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Cannon House, East Street, Rye.Cannon House, East Street, Rye.
Joint auctioneers are Angela Hirst.

An end-terrace house in East Street, four-bedroom Cannon House, has a freehold guide price of £400,000-plus.

Chris said: “The period property, which has far-reaching views across Romney Marsh, is in need of complete refurbishment.”

A three-storey period property at 20 and 20A Landgate is a mix of residential and commercial, with a maisonette on the first and second floors and a ground floor unit.

20 and 20A Landgate , Rye.20 and 20A Landgate , Rye.
The freehold guide price is £190,000-plus.

Chris said: “The property, which has individual entrances for the ground floor and the residence above, requires repair.”

Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/147/

Joint auctioneers are Oakfield.

Bidding for the auction, the last of eight this year by Clive Emson Auctioneers, is live on 9 December and concludes on 11 December.

