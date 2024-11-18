Lucy Robinson Wins the Checkatrade Awards Women In Trade Champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Checkatrade Awards 2024 celebrated outstanding tradespeople from across the UK, with Lucy of Lucy Locksmith, a Sussex-based locksmith, being named Women In Trade Champion in recognition of her outstanding service and professionalism.

Lucy was presented with the award during the inaugural Checkatrade Awards ceremony held in London this month.. Despite competing against top industry professionals, including close finalists Alice Lees from ATL Plumbing & Drainage and Claire Duncan from Inspirational Interiors, Lucy stood out as the winner for her quick problem-solving, expertise, courteous and efficient service, and her thoughtful approach in leaving areas spotless and ensuring the client’s comfort with the new locking system.

Lucy commented: “Being a women in the trade industry comes with its unique challenges and rewards, so receiving this recognition as Women In Trade Champion is incredibly meaningful. I hope this award inspires more women to pursue careers in trades, knowing that skill, dedication, and professionalism are what truly count. I'm proud to represent women in this field and to keep delivering top-notch service for my clients."

Brand new for 2024, the Checkatrade Awards, sponsored by headline partner Superscript, a leading digital business insurance provider, celebrates exceptional talent across the home improvement and repair sector. The awards recognise a diverse range of categories, including 'Trade of the Year,' 'Technology Champion,' and 'Sustainability Champion.' These categories span everything from plumbing and painting to roofing and electrical work, showcasing the breadth of skilled and specialised Checkatrade members.

Lucy Locksmith accepting his Checkatrade Award for Women In Trade Champion

With over 1,200 nominations this year, the 2024 shortlist highlighted the very best in trade excellence. What’s more, nominations were received from both peers and customers, with finalists determined by an expert panel including Checkatrade CEO Jambu Palaniappan, Checkatrade COO, Mathieu Proust, and Superscipt’s COO, Christopher Barclay.

The event raised over £7,000 for Checkatrade’s charity partner, the Lighthouse Charity, which provides financial and emotional support to the construction community and their families.

Jambu Palaniappan, CEO of Checkatrade, commented, “The Checkatrade Awards offer consumers the opportunity to recognise tradespeople who go the extra mile in their work, shining a light on the unsung heroes who make a real impact in the homes and lives of others every day. The nation’s tradespeople are invaluable not only to the economy but also to the communities they serve. Their hard work often happens behind the scenes, unnoticed by many, which is why we created the Checkatrade Awards—to ensure these talented specialists receive the recognition they truly deserve.”

The Checkatrade Awards stand as a testament to the skilled professionals who deliver exceptional results for their customers, celebrating the vital role tradespeople play in maintaining and improving homes across the UK. These awards shine a spotlight on the dedication and craftsmanship that uphold the highest standards in the industry.

To find out more about the Checkatrade Awards 2024, please visit: https://www.checkatrade.com/blog/news/checkatrade-awards-winners-2024/