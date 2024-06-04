Lush Cosmetics co-founder to speak at DigiFest 2024 in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

DigiFest - Eastbourne’s premier digital innovation festival - has unveiled an exciting lineup of headline speakers for its 2024 event.

Industry legends Rowena ‘Ro’ Bird, Co-Founder and Product Inventor at Lush Cosmetics, and Adam Goswell, Tech R&D and Digital Principle at Lush, will ignite the stage with insights into groundbreaking technologies, ethical innovation, and a visionary discussion on the future of retail.

"We're thrilled to host such influential and forward-thinking minds at DigiFest 2024," said Joel Fielder, CEO of Switchplane, the minds behind event organisers Chalk Eastbourne. "Rowena and Adam embody the spirit of innovation that drives our festival. Their unique journeys, passion for ethical practices, and transformative work at Lush are sure to inspire and challenge our attendees."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival's keynote session, affectionately dubbed "The Lush Hour," will kick off with a captivating fireside chat between Rowena and celebrated podcaster and entrepreneur Alex Chisnall (Founder of Podpreneur and host of the top-rated 'Screw It Just Do It' podcast). Delve into the early days of Rowena's beauty career, her pivotal role in establishing Lush, and shaping the brand's ethical foundation. Discover her passion for pioneering sustainable packaging solutions and her enduring commitment to ethical sourcing.

Rowena ‘Ro’ Bird, Co-Founder & Product Inventor at Lush Cosmetics

Following the fireside chat, Adam Goswell will take the spotlight to deliver a riveting presentation that offers a behind-the-scenes look at Lush's remarkable history and its commitment to pushing boundaries in the beauty industry. Adam will explore exclusive insights into the transformative work in AI, machine learning, and augmented reality and highlight their commitment to digital ethics. He'll also offer a tantalising sneak peek at Lush's first foray into consumer hardware with the groundbreaking 'BathBot' launch.

DigiFest 2024 takes place on Thursday, 10th October, and promises to be an unforgettable celebration of transformative technology and creativity and its impact on business and society. Join us as we welcome these visionary leaders, explore the ideas that will shape our digital future, and celebrate Lush's unwavering drive to innovate with purpose.

Book your ticket today at www.eastbournedigifest.com