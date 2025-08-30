Lushington Chiropractic celebrates 20 Years serving Eastbourne

Well known for its free weekly back-care classes and recognised by major health insurers, Lushington Chiropractic is also a finalist in the Eastbourne Business Awards 2025 , taking place on 10th October at the Winter Garden.

“We’re incredibly proud to have supported thousands of local people over the last 20 years. Our anniversary is not just a celebration of the clinic, but of the wonderful Eastbourne community that has trusted us with their care. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our Open Evening and to many more years of service.”