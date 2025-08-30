Lushington Chiropractic celebrates 20 Years serving Eastbourne

By James Revell
Contributor
Published 30th Aug 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 08:56 BST
Lushington Chiropractic Clinic is celebrating 20 years of caring for the Eastbourne community. Since opening in 2005, the award-winning town centre clinic has supported over 10,000 patients with expert chiropractic care and complementary therapies including sports massage, acupuncture and podiatry.

To mark the milestone, the clinic is hosting a free Open Evening on Wednesday 1st October, 6–8pm, offering massage tasters, posture checks, foot analysis, short health talks, plus tea, coffee and cake.

Well known for its free weekly back-care classes and recognised by major health insurers, Lushington Chiropractic is also a finalist in the Eastbourne Business Awards 2025, taking place on 10th October at the Winter Garden.

Clinic Director James Revell said:

“We’re incredibly proud to have supported thousands of local people over the last 20 years. Our anniversary is not just a celebration of the clinic, but of the wonderful Eastbourne community that has trusted us with their care. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our Open Evening and to many more years of service.”

Lushington Chiropractic Clinic, Eastbourne. Image by Spencer Cobby

1. Contributed

Lushington Chiropractic Clinic, Eastbourne. Image by Spencer Cobby Photo: Submitted

James Revell, Clinic Director - Lushington Chiropractic Clinic, Eastbourne Photography by Spencer Cobby

2. Contributed

James Revell, Clinic Director - Lushington Chiropractic Clinic, Eastbourne Photography by Spencer Cobby Photo: Submitted

Lushington Chiropractic Clinic, Eastbourne Photography by Spencer Cobby

3. Contributed

Lushington Chiropractic Clinic, Eastbourne Photography by Spencer Cobby Photo: Submitted

Lushington Chiropractic Clinic, Eastbourne Photography by Spencer Cobby

4. Contributed

Lushington Chiropractic Clinic, Eastbourne Photography by Spencer Cobby Photo: Submitted

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice