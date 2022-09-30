The Mayor of Hailsham Councillor Paul Holbrook joined staff and customers at Stevens & Carter Estate Agents in the High Street this morning (September 30) for the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Cllr Holbrook said: "It was a wonderful event, and once again the people in Hailsham showed their support, helping to raise money to fund Macmillan’s services.”

The coffee morning, Macmillan Cancer Support’s flagship fundraising event, raised more than £11m last year and is now in its 32nd year. Funds from the event will go towards providing practical, financial and healthcare support to people affected by cancer, as well as independent, expert, up-to-date information services to meet the needs of people diagnosed with cancer.

Cllr Holbrook added: "Macmillan is such a wonderful organisation. It’s heart-warming to witness everyone getting involved with the charity, helping to raise money and awareness for a very worthy cause. Stevens & Carter have put so much hard work into fundraising for this important charity and I am delighted to see such a good turnout at today's coffee morning. Nobody should have to face cancer alone and we should all be extremely grateful to the amazing people who fundraise for Macmillan. Every penny raised will provide vital support."

Macmillan’s ‘World's Biggest Coffee Morning’: Hailsham shows support (photo from Hailsham TC)