Made in Sussex: Bolney Wine Estate sets up exciting new local partnerships

Championing its status as a proud Sussex winemaker and following on from its hugely successful ongoing partnership with Glyndebourne, Bolney has curated some brand-new opportunities to try its wonderful portfolio of wines and spirits across Sussex.

The White Horses Rottingdean opened at the beginning of July as part of the Everly Hotels Collection. Focused on offering unique experiences rooted in the local area, the hotel is located just 30 minutes from the beautiful Bolney estate, representing the perfect opportunity to work together.

Bolney wines are stocked at the hotel’s Discovery Bar and will also be part of a programme of ongoing activities for guests.

Brighton’s Mercure Hotel restaurant has recently undergone a smart renovation, making it one of the best destinations on the seafront.

New from Bolney Wine Estate: English Vines Rosé.

The hotel has created an exclusive menu for the summer terrace matched to Bolney’s wines, including Classic Cuvée and English Vines Rosé.

Small Batch Social, the new wine bar located at Gatwick’s South Terminal, opened at the beginning of June, and showcases outstanding wines and spirits from local suppliers.

Guests can enjoy Bolney Bubbly, Bubbly Rosé and the Lychgate still wine range all by the glass or bottle before heading off on their flight.

The Bolney Wine Bar at the beautiful Estate will also be open throughout the summer. From Thursday to Saturday each week, the wine bar will be open until 10pm serving charcuterie + cheeseboards alongside its award-winning wines and spirits. No bookings required.

For more information visit bolneywineestate.com or follow on Instagram @bolneyestate