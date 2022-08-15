Made In Sussex offers celebration of Sussex film

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellen Cheshire - image courtesy of Falkirk Community Trust © Lisa Evans

Bringing it all together will be Sussex-based film historian Ellen Cheshire who will be offering an illustrated talk Made in Sussex: 125 Years (Tuesday, August 23, 13:30, Chichester Cinema at New Park Studio).

From the moment animated photographs began to emerge in 1896 as a new way of showing people their world on a big screen, Sussex has been used as a location thanks to its varied landscape, Ellen says.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its advantages are huge: a landscape that ranges from the rolling hills of the South Downs, picturesque towns and villages, impressive stately homes and other built heritage and its extensive coastlines and seaside resorts – all within easy reach of London.

“Sussex has been involved from the year dot. Film started showing commercially in 1896 in local pop-up salons and with travelling musical variety shows, but we're only talking about 30 seconds of moving images and these were what were called animated photographs.”

And Sussex was certainly pioneering in that respect. One of the key figures was George Albert Smith who captured moments of the real world at that time but was also one of the first to think what else could be done with the medium. He is credited with taking the first close-ups for a fictional story and he is also credited as the first person to use editing between two different shots ie joining up the film.”

Shoreham was also key in the early days, and now Sussex generally continues as a great attraction for film makers: “There is a combination really. You've got films that use Sussex but really could be anywhere such as Blackbird, but you've also got other films that are much more interested in Sussex as a place and are actually saying something about Sussex as a place. Various films have used Brighton and Worthing as a location for a naughty weekend away and the reputation that that brings to these towns! But generally the attraction is the natural environment of the South Downs that are wonderful with so many diverse environments and all the lovely little market villages and the built heritage and the Bluebell Railway which offers a lot of historical potential. And you have also got the amazing seascapes. You've got these fading British seaside places which have such a lot to offer to film makers.”

Among the films to be shown are

Blackbird (15), filmed in locations in Chichester and West Wittering. A terminally ill mother arranges to bring her family together one last time before she dies. Starring Sam Neil, Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet. Tuesday, Aug 23 15:30 – auditorium.

Stan & Ollie (12A), locations in Worthing. Set in the 1950s when Laurel and Hardy were no longer superstars, this film is based on their tour of the UK playing small venues when career-wise their backs were up against the wall. Monday, Aug 22 18:45 – studio.