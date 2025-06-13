Magazine’s 146-year legacy secured with sale to Micropress

MM Media, publisher of Machinery Market magazine, has been sold to Micropress Printers in a transaction advised on by KBS Corporate.

Machinery Market, one of manufacturing’s most-respected magazines and in circulation for 146 years, will join the Countrywide Publications division of Southwold-based Micropress.

Having owned the Bexhill-based company for 14 years, MM Media’s four directors felt the acquisition by Micropress represented an ideal opportunity to secure the long-term future of Machinery Market, which has been serving the engineering industry since 1879.

A statement from MM Media’s shareholders to announce the change of ownership read: “Micropress offers many synergies which can only enhance the Machinery Market brand and scale its offering to the UK and international manufacturing and engineering sectors.

“It will be ‘business as usual’ moving forward. The current directors and staff will remain in place under the Countrywide Publications banner, continuing to manage the magazine, its websites and social media channels.”

Countrywide Publications publishes a wide range of titles across the agricultural, forestry, leisure and tourism sectors. These include Anglia Farmer, Midland Farmer, Essential Farm Machinery, NFUS’s Scottish Farming Leader, Confor’s Forestry & Timber News and The Motor Caravanners’ Club’s Motor Caravanner.

The company also collaborates with organisations such as the Broads Authority and Norfolk Wildlife Trust on their flagship publications The Broadcaster and Tern. With an extensive portfolio of monthly, quarterly and annual titles, Countrywide Publications brings a wealth of publishing expertise and a strong track record of engaging wide and diverse audiences across multiple sectors.

Paul Liptrott, KBS Corporate Deal Executive, advised on the transaction, which he was delighted to have brought to a successful conclusion.

“I’m very pleased for MM Media to have found a new home in Micropress,” commented Paul. “They are now positioned with continuation secured, which is important to the team.

“The shareholders at MM Media were great to work with. I plan to keep in touch with them and sincerely wish them all the best with their future endeavours.”