Major expansion works have been unveiled to take place at ESK Warehouses in Eastbourne.

The new plans will see a new play area at the store, a new party room as well as the garden centre doubling in size alongside doubling of the plants that will be on sale.

ESK owner Bobby Beevis said: “We have a fully stocked store with an amazing butcher, sweet shop, car wash and a cafe.

“It’s a real lovely community that we’re building.

“We’re in talks with different local businesses to increase more franchises across store and if anyone is interested please email info@esk.co.uk.

“ESK is truly putting itself back on the map for being the best valued garden centre in Sussex.”

The warehouse has already announced a new store which will start trading in February.