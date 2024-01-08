BREAKING

Major expansion work set to take place at ESK Eastbourne

Major expansion works have been unveiled to take place at ESK Warehouses in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:15 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 13:16 GMT
The new plans will see a new play area at the store, a new party room as well as the garden centre doubling in size alongside doubling of the plants that will be on sale.

ESK owner Bobby Beevis said: “We have a fully stocked store with an amazing butcher, sweet shop, car wash and a cafe.

“It’s a real lovely community that we’re building.

Major expansion works have been unveiled to take place at ESK Warehouses in Eastbourne. Picture: Jon Rigby
“We’re in talks with different local businesses to increase more franchises across store and if anyone is interested please email info@esk.co.uk.

“ESK is truly putting itself back on the map for being the best valued garden centre in Sussex.”

The warehouse has already announced a new store which will start trading in February.

The Cheeky Witch Gift Shop, which offers ‘wickedly witty wares for witches’ such as readings, clothing, mugs & fun witchy stuff for wiccans & pagans.

