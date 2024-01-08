Major expansion work set to take place at ESK Eastbourne
The new plans will see a new play area at the store, a new party room as well as the garden centre doubling in size alongside doubling of the plants that will be on sale.
ESK owner Bobby Beevis said: “We have a fully stocked store with an amazing butcher, sweet shop, car wash and a cafe.
“It’s a real lovely community that we’re building.
“We’re in talks with different local businesses to increase more franchises across store and if anyone is interested please email info@esk.co.uk.
“ESK is truly putting itself back on the map for being the best valued garden centre in Sussex.”
The warehouse has already announced a new store which will start trading in February.
The Cheeky Witch Gift Shop, which offers ‘wickedly witty wares for witches’ such as readings, clothing, mugs & fun witchy stuff for wiccans & pagans.