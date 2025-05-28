Major survey by UKREiiF and Holistic Insight shows confidence returning to the built environment sector in the South East

Confidence is returning to the UK real estate and infrastructure sectors, according to the 2025 UKREiiF Real Estate Market Sentiment Survey. Undertaken by Holistic Insight and based on responses from 10,874 professionals who attended the UK Real Estate, Infrastructure and Investment Forum (UKREiiF) 2025 last week, the survey revealed a sharp rise in optimism, despite ongoing concerns around planning, costs and geopolitical instability. In the South East, there was an 18 percentage point increase in positivity from a year ago and the sharpest decline in negativity of any UK region.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To gauge overall sentiment, the survey asked respondents to rate how positive they feel about the year ahead compared to how they felt this time last year.

Positive sentiment increased from 52% to 70%, while negative views dropped from 17% to just 6%

Developers (+18 points), contractors (+14 points), investors (+16 points), consultants (+18 points), occupiers (+14 points) and public sector bodies (+16 points) all reported feeling more positive about the year ahead

Across all UK regions, positive sentiment is strong. The percentage of respondents who are positive about the year ahead by region is as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Hanser, Director of Holistic Insight

South West: 74%

North East: 72%

Wales: 71%

North West: 70%

South East: 70%

East of England: 69%

London: 69%

Yorkshire: 69%

Midlands: 68%

Scotland: 67%

Northern Ireland: 66%

However, challenges remain. The survey highlighted five consistent challenges across the industry:

Geopolitical instability (48%) Inflation and rising costs (41%) The UK planning system (35%) The UK political landscape (33%) Cost and availability of finance (30%)

These challenges affect each part of the sector differently, with the top concern varying by group:

Positive sentiment by region for the year ahead

Developers most frequently cited the planning system as their key barrier

For investors, geopolitical instability topped the list – which was the same for the public sector

Contractors were most concerned about the UK political landscape

Nathan Spencer, Managing Director of UKREiiF, said: “Our survey highlights an industry that is ready to move forward, with nearly 70% of professionals expressing optimism about the year ahead. That confidence is visible across all UK regions and every part of the project lifecycle. However, the findings also make clear that barriers remain – particularly around planning. It’s encouraging to see this echoed in the policy discussions taking place at UKREiiF. There is a real opportunity now to convert that optimism into action, and UKREiiF has a unique role to play in that. By bringing together every side of the industry – public and private – we create a space where shared challenges can be addressed collaboratively. We hope to see this spirit of collaboration continue beyond the event.”

Nicola Hanser, Director of Holistic Insight, added: “What’s particularly powerful about this survey is that it captures sentiment from across the full breadth of the sector. It shows not only where confidence is growing, but what’s driving it – and where challenges remain. Through the survey, we now have clear insight into the areas that need attention such as planning reform, policy clarity, access to finance, ESG delivery and long-term talent development. It’s a great resource for the property industry as it navigates an uncertain market and plans ahead.”