Manor Royal BID achieves Good Business Charter accreditation

Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID) is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the highly respected Good Business Charter (GBC) accreditation, underscoring its unwavering commitment to ethical business practices and social responsibility.

The Good Business Charter is an independent certification recognising responsible business behaviour across ten key components. These components ensure that businesses operate with integrity, fairness and respect for all stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers and the environment.

Executive Director of Manor Royal BID, Steve Sawyer stated, “We are incredibly proud to have achieved the Good Business Charter accreditation. This milestone reflects our dedication to upholding the highest ethical standards in all our operations and reinforces our commitment to making a positive impact on our community and the environment.”

To earn the GBC accreditation, Manor Royal BID adhered to the following ten principles:

Manor Royal BID GBC accredited

Real Living Wage Fairer Hours and Contracts Employee Well-being Employee Representation Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Environmental Responsibility Pay Fair Tax Commitment to Customers Ethical Sourcing Prompt Payment to Suppliers

In a recent survey, 97% of people expressed that they value businesses that operate ethically and sustainably. The GBC’s independent certification distinguishes Manor Royal BID as a leader in ethical capitalism, highlighting its commitment to putting people and the planet first.

To learn more about the Good Business Charter and how it promotes responsible business practices, please visit www.goodbusinesscharter.com