Manor Royal BID launches recognition awards
The awards aim to honour individuals and companies demonstrating exceptional commitment to community engagement, environmental sustainability, employee well-being, and social responsibility.
Award Categories:
People Awards:
Community Contribution Award: Honouring individuals dedicated to giving back to the local community through fundraising, volunteering, or other altruistic activities.
Green Champion Award: Recognizing those who have significantly contributed to environmental sustainability within their organization or the wider community.
Outstanding Contribution to Kindness Award: Celebrating individuals who consistently exhibit kindness, empathy, and support towards colleagues and the community.
Long Service Award: Acknowledging individuals with a long-standing commitment and dedication to their organization.
Company Awards:
Considerate Business Award: Recognizing businesses that prioritize employee well-being, inclusivity, and a supportive work environment.
Social Conscience Award: Honouring companies that actively contribute to the local community and society through ethical practices, volunteering, and support for local causes.
Nominations are now open and will close on February 28, 2025. The awards are free to enter and the ceremony is scheduled for May 8, 2025, where winners will be announced and celebrated.
Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of Manor Royal BID, commented: "The Manor Royal Recognition Awards are an excellent opportunity to showcase and celebrate the remarkable contributions that individuals and businesses make to our community. If know someone who works on Manor Royal or there’s a Manor Royal company that deserves to be recognised, please let them know how much they are appreciated by nominating them."
For more information about the awards and how to nominate an individual or company on the Business District, please visit https://www.manorroyal.org/awards/.