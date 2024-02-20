Marketing agency hoping to add three new awards to its roster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Smart Monkey, which was founded in 2006 by Beth Nash, is nominated in three categories for its work with its clients.

Hoping to bring home the award for Organic Content Campaign of the Year, Best Low Budget SEO Campaign and B2B Website of the Year, the team’s results speak for themselves.

Smart Monkey’s work has not only demonstrated creativity but has also driven measurable ROI for its clients. The agency’s team drew upon its expertise to create a strategy to meet the clients’ briefs, exceeding expectations and driving organic growth across its key sectors.

Smart Monkey founder, Beth Nash.

Smart Monkey founder, Beth Nash, expressed her excitement about the nominations, saying: “We’ve had an incredible last 12 months, with awards wins and nominations, but to be shortlisted for our work in three separate categories really is a testament to the work produced by the team and the consequent results delivered.

“Smart Monkey may be a small agency, but we deliver big results, and we’re being recognised for such now, by our industry peers, and we couldn't be more excited about the future."

The agency’s team of marketing experts has consistently delivered campaigns that have made a significant impact on its clients' businesses, and these latest nominations are the latest in a long line of accolades for the agency, as well as its founder, who was a Sussex Woman in Business finalist in 2017.

Smart Monkey has ambitious growth plans for the next two years, with a rebrand on the horizon, as well as growth beyond the region.

The Digital Excellence Awards is an annual event designed to ‘recognise and reward outstanding digital websites, marketing campaigns, software and tools and digital agencies and teams who are delivering results and profitability’, and are organised by Don’t Panic - international awards and event organisers who are accredited by the Awards Standards Council – Awards Trust Mark.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 22 at the Montcalm Marble Arch, in London. And Beth is looking forward to joining industry peers to celebrate the best and brightest in the digital industry.