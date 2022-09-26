Marks and Spencer in Eastbourne unveils ‘brand-new’ look

The store opened its doors on Thursday, September 22, with store manager Dan Moss cutting the ribbon alongside Percy Pig.

A spokesperson from the store said: “The top-to-bottom transformation has been designed with customers and local families at its heart, helping to make shopping in store more convenient and inspirational.

“The brand-new, better, fresher store is home to a large M&S food hall with a new fresh-market feel. Highlights include fresh displays brimming with great quality, trusted value produce from M&S select farms, a show-stopping new bakery offering freshly baked bread, cakes and pastries throughout the day, and a dedicated M&S wine shop featuring an award-winning selection including iconic styles in the M&S classics range and new varieties to discover from unexpected locations in the ‘found’ range.

“With a huge new range of the M&S ‘remarksable’ products – including super soft sliced bread, RSPCA assured fresh milk, and beef mince from trusted M&S select farmers – the new food hall will deliver trusted value for local customers.”

The store also includes a new clothing and home department as well as a a new digital click a collect service.

Available now at the store, customers will also be able to pick up the new ‘Italian Family Dine In’ deal for £15 .

The deal includes two mains and four extras.

Marks and Spencer in Eastbourne. Picture from Rob Petherick

Mr Moss said: “The whole M&S team has been working really hard to deliver this new look for our store in Eastbourne and it’s been great to hear from customers how much they love all the new features like our fantastic new M&S bakery. If you call in to visit the store you’ll find a new spacious design across our food hall and clothing and home departments with great features like our new M&S wine shop and digital click and collect service which are all designed to make shopping with us as enjoyable and convenient as possible.”

The store in Terminus Road is open Monday–Saturday from 8am–6pm, and on Sundays between 10.30am-4.30pm.

