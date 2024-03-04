Marlow Ropes secures ISO 14001 certification, reinforcing commitment to environmental leadership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This prestigious international standard recognises Marlow’s commitment to minimising its environmental impact and operating sustainably throughout its entire value chain via its Blue Ocean® manifesto.

“Achieving ISO 14001 certification is a significant milestone for Marlow Ropes, reflecting our long-standing dedication to environmental stewardship,” said Jon Mitchell, Managing Director of Marlow Ropes. “This certification reinforces our commitment to quality manufacturing and operating responsibly, whilst doing as much as we can to minimise our footprint on the planet.”

The successful implementation of Marlow’s EMS involved a comprehensive assessment of its environmental impact across all operations, including production, supply chain, and product lifecycle. The company has implemented a series of robust initiatives to:

Marlow Ropes' Paul Dyer, Technical Manager & Jon Mitchell, Managing Director

Reduce waste : By optimising production processes and investing in innovative technologies, Marlow has decreased waste yarn generation and improved its fibre recycling.

: By optimising production processes and investing in innovative technologies, Marlow has decreased waste yarn generation and improved its fibre recycling. Minimise resource consumption: Initiatives such as energy-efficient equipment upgrades such as LED lighting and solar panel installations have led to a notable reduction in resource consumption.

Initiatives such as energy-efficient equipment upgrades such as LED lighting and solar panel installations have led to a notable reduction in resource consumption. Eliminate single-use plastics: Marlow has phased out single-use virgin plastics from its product packaging and uses sustainable alternatives.

Marlow has phased out single-use virgin plastics from its product packaging and uses sustainable alternatives. Continuously improve: Marlow’s EMS framework promotes continual improvement through regular monitoring and testing, performance measurement, and setting ambitious environmental targets.

“We are proud of the progress we have made in reducing our environmental footprint, but we recognise that this is an ongoing journey,” added Jon Mitchell. “ISO 14001 certification provides a strong foundation for continuous improvement, and we remain committed to developing innovative solutions and collaborating with supply chain partners to further minimise our environmental impact.”

Marlow Ropes’ achievement of ISO 14001 certification adds to its existing ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification, further demonstrating its commitment to operational excellence and environmental responsibility. By integrating sustainability into its core business strategy, Marlow Ropes is leading the way in the rope industry and setting a positive example for other companies to follow.