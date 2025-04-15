Masterwork Films opens affordable virtual production studio in Brighton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
“In a time when UK filmmakers are being squeezed on all sides, we wanted to create a space that offers the technology of tomorrow at the price points needed today,” said Biro Florin, Founder of Masterwork Films. “With this studio, we’re not just launching a facility; we’re offering a lifeline to creatives who need cinema-grade quality without London overheads.”
The new studio is purpose-built for efficiency, offering tools that streamline production and reduce costs without compromising creative control like real-time compositing, live colour grading, and 4K multi-camera recording.
At the heart of the space is a fully-equipped green screen stage supported by Unreal Engine and real-time rendering technology. The setup includes Blackmagic Ultimatte 4K Keyers, DMX lighting, cinema optics, and precision camera tracking; delivering immersive, photorealistic environments for a wide range of production types. The space is designed to accommodate a variety of projects, from brand campaigns and corporate videos to creative agency content and narrative film shoots. To see the studio in action, watch the tour on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEXY_CMGiGA
To suit different production styles and budgets, Masterwork Films offers two dedicated camera packages:
- The Film Package: Featuring RED V-Raptor X and Komodo-X cameras with Fujinon Premista Zoom Cine lenses.
- The Creator Package: Versatile Sony FX3 cameras paired with DZO Vespid Cine lenses, ideal for digital creators and agile shoots.
Masterwork Films continues to grow as a hub for innovation and visual storytelling, with a commitment to making professional production tools accessible to all creatives.
Visit www.masterwork.film to learn more or book a studio tour.