Masterwork Films opens affordable virtual production studio in Brighton

By Berta Santos
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 09:41 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 10:04 BST
Masterwork Films has opened a cutting-edge Green Screen and Virtual Production Studio in the Brighton area, offering filmmakers, brands, and content creators a high-end production facility that’s both cost-effective and easy to access. As the only facility of its kind in the South of England, it’s designed to support an industry facing growing financial and logistical pressures.

“In a time when UK filmmakers are being squeezed on all sides, we wanted to create a space that offers the technology of tomorrow at the price points needed today,” said Biro Florin, Founder of Masterwork Films. “With this studio, we’re not just launching a facility; we’re offering a lifeline to creatives who need cinema-grade quality without London overheads.”

The new studio is purpose-built for efficiency, offering tools that streamline production and reduce costs without compromising creative control like real-time compositing, live colour grading, and 4K multi-camera recording.

At the heart of the space is a fully-equipped green screen stage supported by Unreal Engine and real-time rendering technology. The setup includes Blackmagic Ultimatte 4K Keyers, DMX lighting, cinema optics, and precision camera tracking; delivering immersive, photorealistic environments for a wide range of production types. The space is designed to accommodate a variety of projects, from brand campaigns and corporate videos to creative agency content and narrative film shoots. To see the studio in action, watch the tour on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEXY_CMGiGA

Photo features a woman standing in the green cove in Masterwork Films' Virtual Production studio.

To suit different production styles and budgets, Masterwork Films offers two dedicated camera packages:

  • The Film Package: Featuring RED V-Raptor X and Komodo-X cameras with Fujinon Premista Zoom Cine lenses.
  • The Creator Package: Versatile Sony FX3 cameras paired with DZO Vespid Cine lenses, ideal for digital creators and agile shoots.

Masterwork Films continues to grow as a hub for innovation and visual storytelling, with a commitment to making professional production tools accessible to all creatives.

Visit www.masterwork.film to learn more or book a studio tour.

