Mayo Wynne Baxter appoints leading employment partner

Leading South East law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has appointed Nicole Humphreys as a partner in its employment law team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing with her more than 15 years’ experience in employment law and dispute resolution, Nicole joins Mayo Wynne Baxter from Acumen Law, where she was head of employment, advising both employers and employees on a wide range of contentious and non-contentious matters.

Nicole specialises in all aspects of employment law, including unfair dismissal, discrimination, contracts and policies, redundancy, settlement agreements, TUPE, and disciplinary and grievance procedures. She is also highly experienced in delivering employment law training and seminars for clients across a variety of sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole said: “I’m delighted have joined a firm with a strong reputation and a robust employment team. I was particularly drawn to the collaborative and client-focused culture here. I look forward to becoming an integral part of the team and a go-to contact for clients needing employment law support.

Nicole Humphreys

“Employment law is a constantly evolving area that interacts with many other aspects of law, including commercial and dispute resolution matters. I’m excited to bring my experience, empathy and practical approach to the firm. Whether advising on internal processes or navigating complex tribunal claims, my goal is always to deliver fair and commercially sound outcomes.”

Throughout her career, Nicole has represented clients in whistleblowing, race discrimination and unfair dismissal cases, advised on TUPE issues during business sales and service provision changes, and provided guidance on restrictive covenants and cease and desist actions.

Nicole’s recent work highlights include securing a successful outcome in a pregnancy and maternity discrimination claim that was conceded by the respondent, resulting in a tribunal costs award for the client. She has also advised on and defended a sex discrimination and flexible working claim through to settlement negotiations, supported clients through redundancy processes and drafted and negotiated favourable settlement agreements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole joins an established and growing employment law team at Mayo Wynne Baxter, which continues to support clients across a wide range of sectors with pragmatic, commercial and responsive legal advice.

Nicola Brown, partner and head of employment at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Nicole to Mayo Wynne Baxter. Her depth of knowledge and practical approach will be a significant asset to our employment law team and the wider firm. Her appointment reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality, strategic employment advice to our clients across Sussex and beyond.”