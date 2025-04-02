Mayo Wynne Baxter moves to new home in East Grinstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has reaffirmed its commitment to East Grinstead by relocating to a new, modern office in the heart of the town.

The new modern and spacious office – on the second floor of Medway House, in Cantelupe Road – offers a range of state-of-the-art amenities designed to support the firm’s continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional client service.

Key features include a dedicated reception area for welcoming clients; two external meeting rooms; a wellness room to support staff wellbeing; a small quiet office, ideal for focused work; an open plan office, including a number of height-adjustable desks; a post room; and a separate kitchen space.

Dean Orgill, chief executive at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “We are delighted to open our new office in East Grinstead, which reflects our ongoing strategy to invest in modern, flexible workspaces across Sussex.

“This move is a testament to our long-term commitment to the town, ensuring we continue to provide high-quality legal services to the local community. Our investment in this new space also supports staff recruitment and retention, helping us attract top legal talent while creating a welcoming and efficient environment for both clients and employees.”

Located just 12-minute walk from East Grinstead Railway Station and close to town centre amenities, the new office is part the law firm’s strategy to broaden its footprint across the region, which included opening a new hub in Chichester in 2023.

Mayo Wynne Baxter has nine offices throughout the Sussex region, including in Brighton, Chichester, Crawley, East Grinstead, Eastbourne, Lewes, Peacehaven, Seaford, Storrington, as well as a London office.

For more information, please visit: www.mayowynnebaxter.co.uk.