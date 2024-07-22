Mayo Wynne Baxter moves to new home in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has moved its Eastbourne team to a new modern office hub in the heart of the town.

The purpose-built office at Ivy House in Ivy Terrace has recently undergone a £1m refurbishment and features an eight person lift and a ramp, making it more accessible.

This builds on the law firm’s strategy to broaden its footprint across the region which included opening a new hub in Chichester in the past year.

Dean Orgill, chief executive at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “Whilst not far from our old hub, Ivy House could not be more central for our clients and staff in Eastbourne, representing a new chapter after over 100 years of our commitment to the town.

Mayo Wynne Baxter's Eastbourne team.

“The fit-out of the hub has created a modern, comfortable environment which will be welcoming to clients but also attractive for staff recruitment.

“Ivy House is a workspace which is perfectly suited to supporting the growth journey of our modern and progressive law firm and builds on our plans to extend our reach across the region.”

Employees moved on July 22 into their new home in the heart of Eastbourne, which also includes hot desks for agile working and an open plan design to foster better collaboration between legal teams and support staff.

The hot desk system allows staff to work from any of Mayo Wynne Baxter’s hubs and the new space will allow legal advisors who might usually be based elsewhere to work from Eastbourne.

The new hub is just three minutes from Eastbourne Station, close to town centre amenities, and a stone’s throw from multi-storey car parks and the Beacon Centre.

It will have desks for around 50 staff at any one time although much of it is available as hot desks to accommodate agile working between hubs and remote working.

B Corp Mayo Wynne Baxter is committed to making decisions that positively impact its communities, people, and environment.

As a result it has been collaborating with local tradespeople to breathe new life into existing furniture and using upcycled wood for items that would typically be purchased new for the new hub in Eastbourne, as well as for refurbishments at other hubs.

Mayo Wynne Baxter has a total of nine hubs which are located across Sussex in Brighton, Chichester, Crawley, Eastbourne, East Grinstead, Lewes, Seaford, Storrington and Peacehaven, as well as a London office.

For more information, please visit: www.mayowynnebaxter.co.uk