Mayor helps TaxAssist celebrate its one-year anniversary in Haywards Heath
Haywards Heath Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Ingelsfield, helped Alex cut the ribbon to TaxAssist’s store in South Road, Haywards Heath and said: “It was a pleasure to inaugurate Alex’s one year anniversary of opening his shop in Haywards Heath. It’s also fantastic to see a new local business going from strength to strength, as TaxAssist not only provides a necessary service to local residents and businesses, but Alex strongly believes in getting involved in the local community too.
“In the one year since opening on the High Street in Haywards Heath, TaxAssist has gone from 1 customer to 150 customers, which is great for our business community. However, instead of concentrating solely on business, they have also focussed on how they can get involved and help the local community.
"They support local charities and causes, are part of the local Business Association, are involved in supporting Haywards Heath Town Football Club and were also one of the very kind sponsors of my last charity fundraising night!
“Alex and his lovely team at TaxAssist Accountants are a fantastic addition to our town and a real example of how local businesses can be successful while contributing to the local community too. Thank you to Alex and TaxAssist for choosing Haywards Heath for its local tax and accounting service and I wish you and the team continued success.”
Alex Mathew, TaxAssist Accountants, adds: “It has been my long-term ambition to open my own business and Haywards Heath seemed to me to be the ideal location, allowing me to open a store on the High Street to serve the local area of Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and surrounding villages.
"I must thank the Mayor for taking time out of her very busy schedule to help me celebrate this 1-year anniversary and I also thank TaxAssist who have provided me with support every step of the way in my new venture. It’s been a tremendous year for me and my team here.
"Thank you to Haywards Heath for making us so welcome.”