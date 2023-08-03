BREAKING
Mayor's visit cheers up ​​Littlehampton Shopmobility team after charity tin theft

​​Littlehampton Shopmobility has welcomed the mayor for a visit to The Bradbury Centre, its base in the town centre.
Elaine Hammond
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:54 BST
Littlehampton Shopmobility welcomes mayor Freddie Tandy for a visit to The Bradbury Centre. Picture: Littlehampton Shopmobility / SubmittedLittlehampton Shopmobility welcomes mayor Freddie Tandy for a visit to The Bradbury Centre. Picture: Littlehampton Shopmobility / Submitted
Freddie Tandy, mayor of Littlehampton, had been unable to attend the charity's open day on June 19.

The event was celebrating Littlehampton Shopmobility's 25 years of being a registered charity and deputy mayor Sean Lee was pleased to attend in Freddie's place.

Mrs June Caffyn, manager, said: "The town mayor was unable to attend Littlehampton Shopmobility's open day, so the charity decided to re-invite him again.

"The mayor showed an interest in the charity and his visit cheered up all the trustees and volunteers, who had been recently dismayed by the charity's donation tin having been stolen."

Writing on his Mayor of Littlehampton Facebook page, Mr Tandy said: "The team provide an incredible lifeline both for people to get out and about, but also as a social connection when they pop in to collect or return.

"The team relies almost entirely on volunteers, so if you're looking for something to fill a spare couple of hours each week, do get in touch with them. You are sure of a warm welcome. The Town Council was delighted to be able to award the team £405 in Grant Aid to cover the servicing of their 11 scooters."

