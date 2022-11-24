McDonald’s has released a new breakfast item as part of its festive menu this year.

On Wednesday, November 23, McDonald’s released its festive menu and new ‘Mighty McMuffin’ – which is filled with sausage, egg, bacon, cheese, and ketchup or brown sauce.

The new McMuffin costs £3.99 on its own or £5.59 as a meal. The ‘Mighty McMuffin’ will be on McDonald’s breakfast menu for a limited time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald’s said: “The Mighty McMuffin will be hitting restaurants on the same day as this year’s festive menu – which is packed with classics that our customers know and love including Big Tasty, festive pie, cheese melt dippers and Celebrations McFlurry. Customers can also get their hands on our delicious McCrispy which was added to the permanent menu earlier this year.”

McDonald's 'Mighty McMuffin'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year SussexWorld reporters reviewed the festive pie and Celebration McFlurry.

Jacob’s review:

Advertisement Hide Ad

With McDonald’s breakfast items being extremely popular I was really looking forward to trying this new McMuffin. Although the fillings were nothing out of the ordinary I was excited to find out how/if it was different to other McMuffins on offer.

To my disappointment this McMuffin was not as good as I had anticipated. In all honesty I would much rather just have the regular McMuffin. As I mention in the video, there is too much bacon and it made the McMuffin a bit dry. Maybe if it was slightly fresher and if there was a bit more sauce on the bacon it would have been better, but the ketchup on the bun didn’t stand a chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald's 'Mighty McMuffin'